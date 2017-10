Aug 4 (Reuters) - Second Cup Ltd

* Second Cup Ltd - ‍Q2 same store sales of up 0.7% or up 1.9% excluding Alberta​

* Second Cup Ltd qtrly ‍total revenue $6.2 million versus $7.8 million

* Second Cup Ltd qtrly loss per share ‍$0.02​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: