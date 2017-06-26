FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Second Sight Medical Products says Thomas Miller notified company he was submitting his resignation as CFO
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 26, 2017 / 10:25 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Second Sight Medical Products says Thomas Miller notified company he was submitting his resignation as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Second Sight Medical Products Inc

* Second Sight Medical Products Inc - On June 20, 2017, Thomas B. Miller, CFO notified company he was submitting his resignation as Chief Financial Officer

* Second Sight Medical Products - Miller agreed to remain in his current role until co announces Q2 results and files form 10-Q for period ending June 30, 2017

* Second Sight Medical Products Inc - Company has commenced an executive search to identify a suitable replacement for role Source text: [bit.ly/2rT47k2] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.