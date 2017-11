Nov 1 (Reuters) - Secoo Holding Ltd

* Secoo Holding Limited announces its preliminary unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017

* Sees ‍gross merchandise volume for Q3 to be in range of rmb 1,380 million to RMB 1,390 million​

* Sees ‍total net revenues for Q3 to be in range of RMB 970 million to RMB 980 million