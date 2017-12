Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sectra AB:

* SECTRA‘S SIX-MONTH INTERIM REPORT 2017/2018: INCREASED ORDER BOOKINGS AND STABLE EARNINGS TREND

* Q2 ‍ORDER BOOKINGS INCREASED 42.5% TO SEK 426.8 MILLION (299.6).​

* Q2 ‍NET SALES ROSE 13.8% TO SEK 313.4 MILLION (275.4)​

* Q2 ‍OPERATING PROFIT ROSE 28.9% TO SEK 59.8 MILLION (46.4), CORRESPONDING TO AN OPERATING MARGIN OF 19.1% (16.8)​