Nov 30 (Reuters) - Secure Trust Bank PLC

* SECURE TRUST BANK PLC - ANNOUNCES THAT BOARD OF STB INTENDS TO APPOINT DELOITTE LLP AS ITS AUDITOR

* SECURE TRUST BANK PLC - APPOINTMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR 31 DECEMBER 2018 YEAR-END

* SECURE TRUST BANK PLC - KPMG HAS BEEN STB‘S AUDITOR SINCE 2009

* SECURE TRUST BANK PLC - KPMG WILL CONTINUE IN ROLE UNTIL AUDIT OF GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2017 HAS BEEN COMPLETED