Sept 20 (Reuters) - Securonix-

* Securonix - raised $29m in series a funding round led by Volition Capital; Roger Hurwitz of Volition Capital will be joining co’s board

* Securonix- ‍ raised $29m in series a funding; funding round was led by Volition Capital;Roger Hurwitz of Volition Capital to be joining Securonix board Source text for Eikon: