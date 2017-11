Nov 16 (Reuters) - Evine Live Inc

* Segel Vision will pay 105% premium to acquire Evine Live and merge the shopping channel into Segel’s company, Starshop

* Segel Vision LLC says by establishing a total equity value of $175 million for Evine, Segel Vision would, in effect, be paying $2.66 per share for Evine​

* Segel Vision says new offer announcement came after two prior attempts to reach Evine’s board of directors failed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: