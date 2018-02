Feb 21 (Reuters) - Segue Group Co Ltd

* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on Feb. 21

* Says 200,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,780 yen per share

* Says NISSHO ELECTRONICS CORPORATION decreases voting power in the company to 12.1 percent from 15.7 percent

