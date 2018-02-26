BRIEF-Seiwa Electric Mfg. says share prices

Feb 26(Reuters) - Seiwa Electric Mfg. Co Ltd

* Says it will issue new shares at the paid-in price of 638.40 yen per share through public offering, to raise 446.9 million yen in total

* Says it will issue new shares at the paid-in price of 638.40 yen per share through private placement to raise up to 105.3 million yen in total

* Says it will distribute treasury stock at the paid-in price of 638.40 yen per share, to raise 127.7 million yen in total in its treasury stock distribution through public offering

