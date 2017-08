June 21(Reuters) - Sekido Co Ltd

* Says 200,000 units of its second series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its common stock by EVO FUND, from June 15 to June 21

* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 78 yen per share

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/y8xn7S

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)