January 24, 2018 / 8:01 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Sekisui House Residential Investment to acquire and to sell properties and to merge with Sekisui House Reit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24(Reuters) - Sekisui House Residential Investment Corp

* Says it will acquire trust beneficial rights of 6 properties for 25.3 billion yen in total, and will sell trust beneficial rights of 12 properties for 16.4 billion yen in total, on May 1 (the transactions)

* Says it signed a contract to merge with Sekisui House Reit Inc , merger effective May 1

* Says Sekisui House Residential Investment Corp will be dissolved after the merger

* Says Sekisui House Reit Inc will take over the company’s position, rights and obligations in the transactions on the merger effective date (May 1)

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/AaXfvi ; goo.gl/VGqqLd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

