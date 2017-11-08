BRIEF-Select Energy Services qtrly ‍class A-diluted EPS $0.04​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Select Energy Services Inc:
* Select Energy Services reports 2017 third quarter results
* Select Energy Services Inc - qtrly class A-diluted earnings per share $0.04
* Select Energy Services Inc - revenue for Q3 of 2017 was $153.9 million, a 14.5% increase compared to $134.4 million in Q2 of 2017
* Select Energy - completed its merger with rockwater energy solutions, all reported financial results for co Q3 of 2017 are on a standalone basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: