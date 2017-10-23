FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Select Medical and Dignity Health announce signing of a definitive agreement to combine Concentra and U.S. Healthworks
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 23, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Select Medical and Dignity Health announce signing of a definitive agreement to combine Concentra and U.S. Healthworks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Select Medical Holdings Corp

* Select Medical and Dignity Health announce signing of a definitive agreement to combine Concentra and U.S. Healthworks

* Select Medical- ‍Following closing of transaction, dignity health will own 20% equity interest in combined entity holding concentra and U.S. Healthworks​

* Says ‍transaction values U.S. Healthworks at $753 million​

* Select Medical Holdings - ‍Dignity Health will receive 20% equity interest in combined entity, valued at $238 million, remainder of purchase price in cash​

* Select Medical- ‍Co, Dignity Health signs agreement to combine Concentra Group Holdings, LLC with U.S. Healthworks, Inc, unit of Dignity Health Holdings

* Select Medical Holdings Corp - ‍Transaction will occur through equity purchase and contribution agreement​

* Select Medical Holdings Corp - ‍Concentra will acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of stock of U.S. Healthworks from DHHC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.