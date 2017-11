Nov 13 (Reuters) - Select Sands Corp

* Select Sands reports third quarter 2017 results

* Select Sands Corp - qtrly ‍revenues grew 148% to $6.6 million from $3.1 million in Q2 2017​

* Select Sands Corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.01‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: