FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Selecta Bio provides data from mid-stage study testing gout drug
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 15, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Selecta Bio provides data from mid-stage study testing gout drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Selecta Biosciences Inc

* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout

* Sel-212 generally well tolerated

* Reduced rate of gout flares with sel-212

* Selecta Biosciences - majority of patients in minimum effective dose group in study maintained sua control following three monthly injections of sel-212

* Selecta Biosciences Inc - in relation to sel-212, there have been total of eight serious adverse events reported in trial through june 12, 2017

* Selecta Biosciences - to initiate phase 3 program for sel-212 in 2018 following further dialogue with u.s. Food and drug administration

* Selecta Biosciences Inc - one additional sae, cholecystitis, was determined to not be related to study drug

* Selecta Biosciences Inc - all of saes related to sel-212 study were successfully treated and resolved without further issues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.