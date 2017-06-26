FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Selecta Biosciences reports $50 mln private placement
June 26, 2017 / 12:40 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Selecta Biosciences reports $50 mln private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Selecta Biosciences Inc:

* Selecta Biosciences announces $50 million private placement

* Selecta Biosciences Inc - entered agreements to sell securities in private placement that is expected to result in proceeds to company of $50 million

* Selecta Biosciences Inc - plans to use proceeds from financing primarily for ongoing clinical development of selecta's lead product candidate, sel-212

* Selecta Biosciences-expects addition of proceeds to balance sheet will enable co to fund operating expenses,capital expenditure requirements into 2019

* Selecta Biosciences Inc - certain new,existing institutional investors agreed to purchase aggregate of 2.75 million shares at a price of $16.00 per share

* Selecta Biosciences Inc - additionally, a member of board agreed to purchase, for aggregate purchase price of about $6 million, shares and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

