Jan 2 (Reuters) - Selecta Biosciences Inc:

* SELECTA BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES CEO’S INTENT TO RETIRE AND TRANSITION PLAN

* SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC - CEO WERNER CAUTREELS PLANS RETIREMENT AT END OF 2018

* SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC - OMID FAROKHZAD APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC - EXPECTS CAUTREELS TO REMAIN A MEMBER OF BOARD FOLLOWING HIS RETIREMENT