BRIEF-Selective Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.51

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Selective Insurance Group Inc:

* SELECTIVE REPORTS STRONG RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017 - NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.51; NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME(1) PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.86; AND SUPERIOR FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS WITH AN ROE OF 10.4% AND NON-GAAP OPERATING ROE(1) OF 11.

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51

* ‍QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN GREW 8%​

* FOR FY18 SEES ‍A GAAP COMBINED RATIO, EXCLUDING CATASTROPHE LOSSES, OF APPROXIMATELY 91.0%​

* ‍QTRLY GAAP COMBINED RATIO WAS 92.8%​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.82 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 2017 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.51 INCLUDES A ONE-TIME CHARGE OF $20 MILLION, OR $0.34 PER DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $ 553.8 MILLION VERSUS $515.0 MILLION

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $590.1 MILLION VERSUS $552.8 MILLION

* QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $ 0.86 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: