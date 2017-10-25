BRIEF-Selective reports Q3 earnings per share $0.79

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Selective Insurance Group Inc-

* Selective reports strong results for the third quarter of 2017 - net income per diluted share of $0.79; operating income(1) per diluted share of $0.72; dividend increase of 13% to $0.18 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.79

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.72

* Selective Insurance Group Inc - qtrly gaap combined ratio was 94.3%‍​

* Selective Insurance Group Inc - qtrly ‍net premiums written grew 4%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: