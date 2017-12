Dec 14 (Reuters) - SELF STORAGE GROUP ASA:

* SSG: ACQUISITION OF NEW PROPERTY IN TROMSØ\, NORWAY

* TRANSACTION HAS A PROPERTY VALUE OF NOK 14 MILLION AND WILL BE OPERATED UNDER OK MINILAGER BRAND

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED DURING 4TH QUARTER OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)