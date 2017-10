Oct 25 (Reuters) - Self Storage Group Asa

* Self storage group asa announces succesful completion of initial public offering​

* Self storage group asa says ‍will issue 14.3 million new shares in connection with offering, raising gross proceeds of approximately nok 200 million​

* Self storage group asa says ‍shares in offering have been priced at nok 14 per share​