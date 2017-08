BRIEF-Selvita announces strategy for 2017-2021

Aug 2 (Reuters) - SELVITA SA:

* ANNOUNCES STRATEGY FOR 2017-2021, PLANS TO SIGN PARTNERSHIP CONTRACT FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF SEL120 MOLECULE IN II PHASE OF CLINICAL TRIALS

* UNDER STRATEGY FOR 2017-2021 PLANS INDEPENDENT DEVELOPMENT AND SALE OF ONE PROJECT PER YEAR IN 2018-20

* UNDER STRATEGY FOR 2017-2021 SEES INCREASE IN CAPITALIZATION OF COMPANY OVER 2 BILLION ZLOTYS

* UNDER STRATEGY FOR 2017-2021 PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT 360 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR INVESTMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)