June 12 (Reuters) - SELVITA SA:

* SIGNS DEAL FOR CO-FINANCING ITS PROJECT WITH NCBIR (NATIONAL CENTER FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT), VALUE OF CO-FINANCING AT 26.9 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ‍GETS 26.9 MILLION ZLOTY NET FUNDING FROM NCBIR​, PROJECT TO LAST 2017-2021

* TOTAL VALUE OF PROJECT IS 39.9 MILLION ZLOTYS NET, PROJECT AIMS TO DEVELOP NEW GENERATION ONCOLOGICAL MEDICINE