July 7 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Marine Ltd

* Jurong Shipyard further extends standstill agreement with North Atlantic Drilling

* During standstill period, NADL will continue to market unit for an acceptable drilling contract

* During standstill period, JSPL will have right to sell unit at an acceptable price

* Announces that standstill agreement has been further extended to January 6, 2018