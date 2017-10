Sept 15 (Reuters) - SemGroup Corp

* SemGroup Corporation announces pricing of $300 million senior notes

Notes mature on March 15, 2026, will pay interest at a rate of 7.25% per year and were priced at 98.453% of par to yield 7.5%