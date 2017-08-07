FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2017 / 11:54 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-SemGroup Corp reports qtrly earnings of $0.15 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - SemGroup Corp:​

* SemGroup Corporation announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $473.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $386.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15

* Management reaffirms dividends will be reviewed annually in December of each year targeting a 10 percent dividend CAGR through 2020

* Says updating its 2017 capital expenditure guidance to $575 million

* With expected addition of $60 million adjusted EBITDA from HFOTCO deal​, sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $330 million - $350 million

* Is narrowing its initial 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of between $270 million and $310 million to $270 million and $290 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hired financial advisor to assist in evaluation of potential sale of SemLogistics, petroleum products storage business

* In December 2017, management expects to recommend to board a dividend increase of 10 percent on an annualized basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

