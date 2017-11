Nov 9 (Reuters) - Semgroup Corp

* Semgroup Corporation announces third quarter 2017 results

* Semgroup Corp says ‍continues to expect 2017 capital expenditure guidance of $575 million​

* Semgroup Corp - Qtrly loss per share $‍0.25​

* Semgroup Corp - Qtrly ‍revenues $545.9 million versus $327.8 million

* Semgroup Corp says ‍revising full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be between approximately $315 million and $330 million