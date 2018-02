BRIEF-Semiconductor Manufacturing International Says SMIC Holdings & Others Enter JV Agreement

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp:

* SMIC HOLDINGS, SMIC SHANGHAI, CHINA IC FUND AND SHANGHAI IC FUND ENTERED INTO JOINT VENTURE

* SMIC, CHINA IC FUND, SHANGHAI IC FUND TO CONTRIBUTE TO SMSC $1.5435 BILLION,$946.5 MILLION,$800 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY

* COMPANY‘S EQUITY INTEREST IN SMSC, THROUGH SMIC HOLDINGS AND SMIC SHANGHAI, WILL DECREASE FROM 100% TO 50.1%

* REGISTERED CAPITAL OF SMSC WILL INCREASE FROM US$210 MILLION TO US$3.5 BILLION ​

* SMSC WILL BE OWNED AS TO 27.04% AND 22.86% BY CHINA IC FUND AND SHANGHAI IC FUND, RESPECTIVELY.