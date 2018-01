BRIEF-Semperit AG Holding Expects ‍Negative Earnings After Taxes For 2017

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Semperit AG Holding:

* ‍MANAGEMENT BOARD OF SEMPERIT AG HOLDING INTRODUCES A PHASE OF SUSTAINABLE RESTRUCTURING​

* ‍NEGATIVE EARNINGS AFTER TAXES EXPECTED FOR 2017​

* ‍NECESSITY OF RESTRUCTURING UNDERLINED BY FACT THAT A SINGLE-DIGIT NEGATIVE EBIT WILL BE REPORTED FOR LAST QUARTER OF 2017​

* SEMPERIT AG - ‍DUE TO EXPECTED NEGATIVE EARNINGS AFTER TAX IN 2017 AND ONGOING RESTRUCTURING, MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND​

* ‍TERMINATION OF TRANSFORMATION OF SEMPERIT GROUP IS SCHEDULED FOR END OF 2020​

* SEMPERIT AG- ‍MANAGEMENT BOARD EXPECTS CONTINUOUS ONE-OFF EFFECTS AND RESTRUCTURING COSTS IN UPCOMING QUARTERS

* ‍FROM THIS POINT OF TIME, SEMPERIT GROUP AIMS TO ACHIEVE AN EBITDA MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY 10% AS A KEY CONTROLLING FIGURE​

* ‍FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018, INCREASED CONSULTING COSTS FOR SUPPORT OF IMPLEMENTATION ARE EXPECTED ASSUMED​