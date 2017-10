BRIEF-Semperit says oper earnings below expectations in H2/2017​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - SEMPERIT AG HOLDING:

* OPERATIONAL EARNINGS SITUATION OF SEMPERIT GROUP WILL REMAIN BELOW EXPECTATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2017​

* ‍DO NOT EXPECT SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATIONAL BUSINESS FOR THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF 2017 ON CURRENT BASIS​

* ‍OPERATING RESULT IS MAINLY BURDENED BY VOLATILITY OF RAW MATERIAL PRICES AS WELL AS OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES​

* ‍OUTLOOK WILL REMAIN SUSPENDED FOR COMING QUARTERS​

* SEMPERIT - ‍DECIDED ON COMPREHENSIVE ANALYSES AND STRATEGY PROCESS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q2 2018 AND WILL CREATE ONGOING EXPENSES IN THIS PERIOD​

* ‍SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING CHARGES CANNOT BE RULED OUT IN COMING QUARTERS​