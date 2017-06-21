FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Senator Minerals confirms 2017 exploration plans and financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Senator Minerals Inc

* Senator Minerals confirms 2017 exploration plans and financing

* Company anticipates commencing work on project on July 15, 2017

* Senator Minerals - has entered into an agreement with an arm's-length vendor to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in Patterson north east uranium project

* Senator Minerals - while exploration work is ongoing, co is continuing with offering of common shares at a price of $1 per share on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

