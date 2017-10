Sept 28 (Reuters) - SENDR SE:

* H1 SALES UP BY ABOUT 180 PERCENT TO EUR 14.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 5.0 MILLION)​

* H1 EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 340,000 (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR -47,200)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)