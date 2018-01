Jan 25 (Reuters) - Seneca Foods Corp:

* SENECA FOODS REPORTS A SALES INCREASE OF 7.1% OR $69.6 MILLION FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 30, 2017

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.78

* QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED $23.0 MILLION, OR 6.2% TO $392.7 MILLION