BRIEF-Senomyx says co provided written notice to Lincoln Park Capital Fund, of intent to terminate purchase agreement

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Senomyx Inc
* Senomyx Inc - on Nov 14 co provided written notice to Lincoln Park Capital Fund, of intent to terminate purchase agreement dated Dec 21, 2016
* Senomyx Inc - under terms of purchase agreement, Seonmyx has right to terminate purchase agreement at any time, at no cost to us
* Senomyx Inc - pursuant to agreement, prior to termination, co had right to sell to lpc up to $14 million in shares of company s stock over 24 month period
* Senomyx Inc says termination of purchase agreement to be effective on November 15, 2017 - sec filing Source text: [bit.ly/2AIwfut] Further company coverage: