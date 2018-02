Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sensata Technologies Holding Nv:

* SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81 TO $0.85

* Q4 REVENUE $840.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $823.7 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.57 TO $3.73

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.442 BILLION TO $3.542 BILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $849 MILLION TO $873 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 5 PERCENT

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 5 PERCENT

* IN Q4, NET INCOME WAS $169.1 MILLION OR $0.98 PER DILUTED SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.83, REVENUE VIEW $852.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.59, REVENUE VIEW $3.46 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: