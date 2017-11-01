BRIEF-Senshukai to offer early-retirement program

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Senshukai Co Ltd
* Says it will offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 45 years old as of the end of December
* Offering period from Nov. 2 to Nov. 20
* The company expects 50 employees to take the offer
* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on Feb. 28, 2018
* The company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/VSezd3
