July 27 (Reuters) - Senshukai Co Ltd

* Says it will sell 51 percent stake(2,040 shares) in Gifu-based apparel business related unit to Sumisho Global Logistics Co Ltd, with undisclosed price, effective Sept. 1

* Says it will cut voting power in the unit to 49 percent(1,960 shares) from 100 percent (4,000 shares) after the transaction

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Lnw9jF

