FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sensient Technologies- Co, units entered into amendment No. 1 to receivables sale agreement on 2 Oct
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 4, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Sensient Technologies- Co, units entered into amendment No. 1 to receivables sale agreement on 2 Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sensient Technologies Corp

* Sensient Technologies Corp says co, units entered into amendment No. 1 to receivables sale agreement on 2 Oct - SEC filing

* Sensient - amendment increases maximum aggregate amount Wells Fargo purchases for outstanding uncollected receivables from $40 million to $60 million

* Sensient Technologies Corp- amendment extends expiration date of receivables securitization program from October 2, 2017 until October 1, 2018 Source: (bit.ly/2y1w3Iu) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.