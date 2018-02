Feb 8 (Reuters) - Sensient Technologies Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.70 TO $3.90

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.84 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE $328.9 MILLION VERSUS $330.2 MILLION

* SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES - IMPACT OF 2017 TAX LEGISLATION ON NET EARNINGS WAS $18.4 MILLION, OR 42 CENTS PER SHARE, IN BOTH CURRENT QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2017