Sept 25 (Reuters) - SENSODETECT AB:

* SENSODETECT PRESENTS NEW STRATEGY AND LAUNCHES NEW PRODUCT IN 2018

* ‍FOR COMING 3 YRS CO WILL BE FOCUSED ON LAUNCHING A DIAGNOSTIC AID FOR MENTAL ILLNESS OF: ADHD, SCHIZOPHRENIA AND AUTISM​

* ‍TARGETS 2020: SEES SALES AT EUR 20-22 MILLION AND EBIT >45 %​

* ‍TARGETS 2024: SEES SALES AT > EUR 50 MILLION AND EBIT >50 %​

* BERA 3.0 WILL BE LAUNCHED END OF SPRING 2018