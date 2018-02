BRIEF-Sensorion Announces Positive SENS-401 Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results

Feb 14 (Reuters) - SENSORION SA:

* ANNOUNCES NEW RESEARCH DATA‍​

* SENS-401 RESULTS SUGGEST DAILY DURATION OF DRUG EXPOSURE IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN MAXIMAL DOSE EXPOSURE

* 28-DAY SENS-401 TREATMENT PROVIDES BETTER HEARING OUTCOME THAN A 14-DAY TREATMENT

* PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL SHOWS SENS-401 IS WELL TOLERATED

* TRIAL SHOWS SENS-401 PHARMACOKINETIC PROFILE CONFORMS TO EXPOSURES NEEDED FOR PRECLINICAL EFFICACY

* INTENDS TO START PHASE 2 STUDY WITH SENS-401 IN THIS INDICATION DURING H1 2018‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)