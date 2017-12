BRIEF-Sensorion Closes A 1.6 Million Euros Placement

Dec 21 (Reuters) - SENSORION SA:

* SENSORION SUCCESSFULLY CLOSES ON A €1.6 MILLION EURO PLACEMENT WITH COCHLEAR

* ‍CARRIED OUT A CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 1,614,449 RESERVED TO COCHLEAR INVESTMENT LTD​

* ‍COMPANY HAS THUS ISSUED 533,755 NEW SHARES AT NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 0.10 EACH​

* ‍SENSORION WILL PRINCIPALLY USE FUNDS TO FINANCE PRECLINICAL COMBINATION STUDIES​

* ‍STUDIES TO EVALUATE SENS-401‘S THERAPEUTIC EFFECT ON HEARING OUTCOMES ACHIEVED WITH COCHLEAR‘S IMPLANTABLE DEVICES​

* ‍PRECLINICAL COMBINATION STUDIES WILL BE INITIATED IN 2018​

* ‍POTENTIAL CLINICAL TRIALS TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2019​

* ‍COCHLEAR RECEIVED RIGHT OF FIRST NEGOTIATION FOR GLOBAL LICENSE TO USE SENS-401 ​