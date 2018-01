Jan 12 (Reuters) - SENZAGEN AB:

* SENZAGEN‘S FINAL VALIDATION REPORT OF GARDSKIN™ SUBMITTED TO REGULATORY AUTHORITIES - REVEALS HIGHEST TEST PREDICTION ACCURACY IN THE FIELD

* GLOBAL REGULATORY APPROVAL AND RECOMMENDATION BY ECVAM AND OECD ON USE OF GARDSKIN IS EXPECTED IN APRIL 2019