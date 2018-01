BRIEF-Sequans Communications Expects Revenue For Quarter Ended Dec. 31 To Be $11.1 Mln To $11.3 Mln

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sequans Communications Sa:

* - EXPECTS REVENUE FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $11.1 MILLION TO $11.3 MILLION‍​

* - EXPECTS NON-IFRS NET LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE/ADS TO BE BETWEEN $0.07 AND $0.08 FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017

* - EXPECTS REVENUE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY FLAT WITH QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017 - SEC FILING

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.07, REVENUE VIEW $12.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2ra20Na) Further company coverage: