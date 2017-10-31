FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sequans Communications SA qtrly revenue was $11.3 million
October 31, 2017 / 11:51 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Sequans Communications SA qtrly revenue was $11.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Sequans Communications Sa

* Sequans Communications SA qtrly revenue was $11.3 million, decreased 9.3% compared to the third quarter of 2016‍​

* Sequans Communications SA qtrly loss per share $0.09 ‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $11.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sequans Communications SA - expects revenue for the Q4 2017 to be in the range of $11 to $13 million with Non-IFRS gross margin above 40%‍​

* Sequans Communications SA - Non-IFRS net loss per diluted share/ads is expected to be between $0.06 and $0.08 for the fourth quarter of 2017‍​

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $12.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2gRTsSN) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

