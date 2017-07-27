FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
BRIEF-Sequential Brands Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 27, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Sequential Brands Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Sequential Brands Group Inc

* Sequential brands group announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue $42.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $39.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sequential brands group inc - company is announcing that gary klein is stepping down as cfo at end of august

* Sequential brands group inc - ‍company's contractual guaranteed minimum royalties for 2017 are approximately $120 million​

* Sequential brands group inc - andrew cooper, president, will assume position of interim chief financial officer

* Sequential brands group inc - for year ending december 31, 2017, company is reiterating guidance of $170 million to $175 million in revenue

* Sequential brands group inc - co initiates a search to identify a permanent replacement

* Sequential brands group - ‍expects revenue for 2017 to be weighted to third,fourth quarters due to seasonality in businesses of many of co's licensees​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.