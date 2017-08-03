FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Serco group H1 results in line with guidance, on track for full year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Serco Group Plc

* Underlying trading profit £35.3m as expected versus £50.6m

* Reported revenue was broadly flat at £1.51 billion, comprising a 7.6% organic decline, also as anticipate

* Reported operating profit declined by £43m;

* Closing net debt increased by £40m during period to £149m.

* Operating costs reduced in proportion to scale of underlying revenue reduction; we remain on track to achieve savings

* Pipeline of larger new bid opportunities now at £7.9bn, down £0.5bn

* Guidance for 2017 unchanged - revenue of £3.1bn and underlying trading profit of between £65m and £70m;

* Movement in currency since our February statement may, if sustained, have a small negative effect.

* Trading in first half of 2017 keeps us on track to achieve our expectations for full year, and represents an improvement in underlying trading profit on second half of 2016.

* We have succeeded in maintaining pipeline at broadly similar levels despite strong order conversion.

* We remain sensibly cautious in light of political environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary)

