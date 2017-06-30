FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Serco sees first-half revenue of 1.5 bln stg, says order intake strong
June 30, 2017 / 6:11 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Serco sees first-half revenue of 1.5 bln stg, says order intake strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Serco Group Plc

* For first half, we expect to report revenue of approximately £1.5bn and underlying trading profit of around £35m

* Order intake to date has been very strong at around £2.4bn, which includes our recently-signed contract worth £1.5bn to operate grafton prison

* With £1.6bn booked in second half of 2016, which included £450m for barts nhs trust, order intake for 12 months to 30 june 2017 will be around £4bn

* Reported revenue will, as expected, be broadly flat, with an organic decline of approximately 8% being offset by a currency translation benefit

* Our 2017 full year guidance for revenue of approximately £3.1bn and underlying trading profit of between £65m and £70m is unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

