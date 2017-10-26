FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Serengeti signs definitive agreement with POSCO Daewoo
October 26, 2017 / 11:57 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Serengeti signs definitive agreement with POSCO Daewoo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Serengeti Resources Inc

* Serengeti reports signature of a definitive agreement with POSCO Daewoo for the Kwanika project

* Serengeti Resources- ‍PDC agreed to fund $7 million into kcc and as a result of its cash contribution, will receive a total of 8.2 million common shares of kcc​

* Serengeti Resources Inc - ‍Serengeti will contribute its 95% participating interest in project to KCC, in exchange for 15.2 million common shares of KCC​

* Serengeti Resources - ‍entered into, signed a binding share subscription agreement and settled terms of definitive shareholders joint venture agreement​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

