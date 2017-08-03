BRIEF-Seres Therapeutics Q2 net loss $28 million

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Seres Therapeutics Inc:

* Seres therapeutics reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides update on operational progress

* Seres therapeutics inc - ‍reported a net loss of $28.0 million for q2 of 2017, as compared to a net loss of $27.9 million for same period in 2016​

* Seres therapeutics-expects to account for receipt of disclosed $20.0 milestone payment associated with start of ser-109 phase 3 study, in q3 of 2017​

* Seres therapeutics inc qtrly loss per share $‍0.69​

* Seres therapeutics inc qtrly ‍total revenue $3.01 million versus $3.00 million​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.64, revenue view $2.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: